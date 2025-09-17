ANRO DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors In Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) Of The September 19Th Deadline

If you purchased or acquired securities in Alto between February 2, 2024 and October 22, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ANRO) in the United States District Court Northern District Of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alto securities between February 2, 2024 and October 22, 2024 , both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until September 19, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the Offering Documents in support of the IPO were negligently prepared. Additionally, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) ALTO-100 was less effective in treating MDD than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ALTO-100's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Alto's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

On October 22, 2024, Alto issued a press release announcing topline results from the Phase 2b trial evaluating ALTO-100 as a treatment for MDD. That press release stated, in relevant part, that“ALTO-100 in patients with [MDD] did not meet its primary endpoint, assessed by a change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), compared to placebo.” On this news, Alto's stock price fell $10.17 per share, or 69.99%, to close at $4.36 per share on October 23, 2024.



