Accounts Payable Services Save 40% With Rely Services

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rely Services, a leader in finance & accounting business process solutions, managed services, continues to support businesses with its comprehensive Accounts Payable (AP) Managed Services , designed to streamline invoice processing, reduce cost, and improve supplier relationships for mid-size and enterprise clients.

Companies often face delays in invoice processing, payment errors, and vendor disputes, which negatively impact cash flow and business operations. Rely Services addresses these challenges through a comprehensive suite of AP services that combines automation with human expertise to deliver accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency. On average, businesses partnering with Rely Services report up to 40% savings in processing costs.

Key Features of Rely Services' AP Managed Services include:



Invoice Capture & Data Extraction: Using advanced OCR and automation tools to convert paper and electronic invoices into actionable, structured data with high accuracy.

Matching and Approval Workflows: Implementation of two-way and three-way matching to ensure purchase orders and receipts align perfectly, followed by streamlined digital approval routing based on business rules.

Payment Processing & Reconciliation: Managing vendor payments (electronic or check), handling exceptions, ensuring timely reconciliation, and improving vendor satisfaction. Analytics & Reporting: Real-time dashboards to track metrics such as invoice processing speed, payment cycle times, error rates, and vendor performance. These insights enable organizations to make proactive decisions.

Rely Services' AP Managed Services are industry-agnostic and support clients across Healthcare, Finance & Accounting, Insurance, and Logistics. Whether your AP volume is growing or you need to optimize existing processes, Rely scales its solution accordingly. Rely handled recent projects with over 200 human expertise to deliver scalable solutions to clients.

“ Our AP managed services are designed to give businesses peace of mind by managing accounts payable with precision and reliability. Clients typically reduce processing costs by 30–50% while seeing measurable improvements in accuracy and stronger vendor relationships within the first few months. ”

For more information about Rely Services' Accounts Payable Services or to request a free assessment, contact at ... or call 847-310-8750

About Rely Services

Rely Services provides finance & accounting, healthcare, insurance, and logistics business process management services that help organizations breathe easier. From invoice and data entry to full cycle revenue cycle management, the company blends technology with domain expertise to deliver reliable, scalable, and secure back-office solutions.