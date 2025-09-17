LUXURBAN HOTELS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Luxurban Hotels Inc. LUXH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (OTC: LUXH).

In November 2023, the Company announced the signing of a 25-year Master Lease Agreement (“MLA”) with Royalton Hotel in New York. However, on January 17, 2024, Bleeker Street Research reported that the Company had not actually signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel nor even provided a Letter of Credit, and that the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that“allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly,” and“in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent” but that LuxUrban had“never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits.” Then on February 2, 2024, the Company disclosed the“termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties” and that it was“withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton” including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Property Summary-Properties under lease, not operating.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws. which remains ongoing. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether LuxUrban's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of LuxUrban shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (... ), or visit to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms – According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn