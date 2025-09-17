Silicon Valley Certification Hub Records 30% Qoq Revenue Growth As Demand For AI Certification Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silicon Valley Certification Hub achieved 30% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth as small and mid-sized firms seek official certification to prove they are AI-ready





SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Valley Certification Hub (SVCH) has announced 30% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, marking a critical shift in how companies prepare for artificial intelligence. As technical adoption surges, businesses are increasingly seeking certification to prove they are AI-ready, responsible, and competitive.

SVCH, often compared to an“ISO of Artificial Intelligence,” has certified more than 3,000 executives across 15 countries in areas including strategy, operations, sales, and marketing. Its framework provides organizations with a structured benchmark, validating AI integration at both the leadership and operational levels.

The urgency is reflected in industry research. McKinsey & Company reports that while 78% of organizations use AI in at least one function, only 16% have scaled it across five or more. SVCH addresses this gap by certifying companies through a framework that aligns governance and strategy with technical deployment, closing the leadership bottleneck that often stalls transformation.

Certification requires that at least 80% of senior managers pass SVCH's proctored AI Strategy Certification. Exams are monitored in real time and complemented by an AI Readiness Scorecard, which maps strengths, gaps, and opportunities in company processes.

“Everyone's racing to adopt AI, but few can prove they're doing it right. Our certified framework gives small and mid-sized businesses the badge of trust that clients, investors, and regulators are looking for,” said Alejandro Cuauhtemoc-Mejia, Co-Founder of SVCH.

Unlike platforms such as Coursera or edX that focus on individual learners, SVCH certifies entire organizations. Programs are developed with input from alumni of MIT, Stanford, and the University of Chicago, alongside experts from Google, Meta, Snowflake, and Bain & Co., ensuring both academic rigor and business practicality.

“Companies everywhere are asking the same question: how do we stay competitive as AI reshapes industries?” said Daniel Gómez, Co-Founder of SVCH.“Our framework translates complex concepts into clear, actionable plans that provide both structure and credibility.”

SVCH leverages AI-powered diagnostics, automated process mapping, and real-time proctoring to deliver certification at one-third the cost of traditional ISO programs, which can take over a year and cost as much as $100,000. Mid-sized firms can achieve certification for $10,000–$20,000, making global AI standards accessible far beyond Fortune 500 enterprises.

The organization's clients include enterprises, startups, government agencies, and universities across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. With demand for scalable, standards-based upskilling accelerating, SVCH is deepening its U.S. presence and expanding globally through strategic partnerships.

Silicon Valley Certification Hub (SVCH) is an AI Business Standard for small and mid-sized companies, certifying organizations on their readiness to adopt and govern artificial intelligence. SVCH ensures leadership teams are trained, processes align with best practices, and AI use meets global standards of governance and ethics.

Developed with experts from Google, Meta, Bain & Company, and top universities, SVCH's certifications combine academic rigor with business impact. As a member of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE), SVCH ensures that all certifications are verified through compliant proctored exams and meet globally recognized credentialing standards.

