Tucson Greek Festival Returns With Headlier Evangelia, Online Ticket Sales, & New VIP Experience

Beloved Community Festival Expands with Music, Food, Dancing, and Culture for All Ages.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Tucson Greek community today announced exciting new details for the return of the Tucson Greek Festival. After a five-year hiatus, the festival will once again share food, drink, music, and culture with thousands of attendees on Friday, November 14, 2025, at its new home in Downtown Tucson.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at with both General Admission and VIP options available. General Admission includes access to authentic Greek food favorites, bars featuring Greek spirits, beer, and wine, and plenty of music and dancing - from traditional favorites to modern Greek hits. The new VIP experience offers all of that plus access to an exclusive buffet and bar, up close concert seating, wine tastings, VIP-only restrooms, and other exclusive perks to be announced.

Headlining this year's festival is rising Greek-American performer Evangelia, fresh off her run as runner-up to represent Greece at Eurovision 2025. Known for blending classic Greek sound with her modern pop vibes, Evangelia promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind performance that celebrates heritage while elevating contemporary Greek culture.

“Our community is proud to welcome back the Tucson Greek Festival,” said festival chair John Rallis.“This is more than an event - it's a celebration of culture, tradition, and togetherness. Whether you come for the food, the music, or the dancing, you'll leave having experienced a little bit of Greece right here in Tucson.”

The Tucson Greek Festival is made possible thanks to the support of our title sponsors, Dusk Music Festival and Volpe Team Nova Home Loans, as well as the many local partners who are helping bring this cultural celebration to life, including:

Gibson Insurance Agency

Pappoule's

Rio Nuevo

Circle Stone Capital

William“Billy A” Anastopoulos and Gold Coast Mortgage Group

Joannides Family Properties and Foundation

Opa's Best

Arizona Lotus Corp

F45 Training

Hensley Beverage Co.

Valentine & Valentine, P.C.

Sigma Technologies

Casa De La Luz Hospice

Tucson Ear, Nose, & Throat

Peter and Paula Fasseas Foundation

Michelob Ultra

Beach Fleischman

Axios Builders

Barrio Brewing Co.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Nizar Sukkar Agency, PLLC and America Family Insurance

Altitude Home Loans

Visit Tucson

Order of AHEPA Chapter 275

* * *

The Tucson Greek Fest will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025 Downtown at the Mural Lot between Congress and Pennington. More information, including tickets and FAQ can be found at . Follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @TucsonGreekFestival.

Peter Anadranistakis

Tucson Greek Festival

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.