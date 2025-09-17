Transworld Business Advisors M&A Division Announces Exclusive Engagement To Sell Premier Concrete Contractor
Thomas Milana M&A Advisor
Transworld Business Advisors Global
Concrete Contractor
Confidential sale of a premier specialty contractor now open for bids; Transworld M&A lead broker Tom Milana directs exclusive processA rare chance to acquire a premier contractor with proven growth” - Tom Milana
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Transworld Business Advisors ' M&A Division is pleased to announce its exclusive engagement to sell a highly respected and long-established concrete contracting company specializing in luxury residential projects. This confidential sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire a market-leading business with a reputation for excellence, an experienced workforce, and a robust pipeline of high-end projects.
The company, founded over a decade ago, has become the preferred choice of many of the region's most prominent general contractors. With more than 60 full-time employees, over 100 subcontractors, and a well-maintained fleet of equipment valued at over $1 million, the business is fully prepared for continued growth under new ownership. In 2024, it reported revenues of nearly $13 million and Seller's Discretionary Earnings (SDE) in excess of $2.3 million. Current annualized 2025 financials reflect continued upward performance.
“This is a unique opportunity to acquire one of the most reputable specialty contractors in the Southeast,” said Thomas R. Milana, P.A., MCBI, CM&AP, Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors' M&A Division, who is serving as lead broker for the transaction.“With its entrenched relationships, skilled management team, and consistent track record, this business is exceptionally well positioned for both strategic buyers and private investors.”
The transaction is being offered through a competitive bidding process. Interested parties must provide proof of industry experience and verifiable financial capability. All inquiries will be handled in strict confidence and subject to a Non-Disclosure Agreement.
Thomas R. Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+ +1 561-702-6867
email us here
