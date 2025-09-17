The End Of Guesswork: Causify Raises Capital To Scale Causal AI Decision Engines Across Industries

Giacinto Paolo Saggese, CTO and co-founder

- Joel SherlockWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Delaware-based causal AI company Causify announced that it has raised an additional $2.2 million in seed funding to help enterprises turn data into decisive action. The newly-acquired seed funds will go towards introducing more enterprise organizations across the country to causal AI and automated intelligence for decision-making, expanding Causify customer base which already includes hedge funds and industrial companies, such as Xerox.Built in the high-stakes world of hedge funds, where predictive mistakes can cost or make billions, Causify is now transforming decision-making for Fortune 500 companies in energy, supply chain, and industrial operations. While traditional AI stops at correlations, Causify goes further, mapping cause and effect. By combining causal reasoning with Bayesian probabilistic forecasting, Causify delivers predictions that are explainable, actionable, and profitable. The implications are profound: businesses can now understand why outcomes occur and take precise actions that drive millions in value.Causify has already shown its ability to outperform industry standards in fields as diverse as wind energy. Causify received two years of SCADA sensor data through May 2025 from a large wind energy operator in the US, was informed of two main-bearing failures in June 2025, and was tasked to predict which one based on past data. Causify predicted both failures, demonstrating predictive accuracy and actionable foresight where traditional industry-standard models had fallen short.In seven short weeks, the Causify team and its prediction engine beat existing tools built by seasoned industry veterans, proving its ability not only to see what others miss but also to explain why failures occur.Causify's causal AI models have also proven themselves in several other markets, including finance, supply chain/fleet management, energy, and predictive maintenance. Hedge funds, equity trading firms, and crypto multi-manager firms use Causify to optimize portfolios, detect market signals, and drive risk-adjusted returns. Fleet operators like Xerox rely on Causify to predict when and where spare parts will be needed, cutting downtime and eliminating costly overstocking. Causify also delivers a 7-day predictive edge in volatile energy markets, powering trading, scheduling, and profitability strategies. Beyond wind turbines, Causify provides real-time health monitoring and early failure detection across industrial assets.As global businesses navigate volatility, and many seek AI tools for an advantage, correlation-based AI often leaves leaders guessing. Causal AI provides the clarity and confidence they need: forecasting with precision, explaining outcomes, and pointing to the variables that drive business outcomes.“From predicting the future day-to-day in hedge funds to wind farms, fleet management, and everything in between, at Causify , we believe that the data tells a story and that our system can find it and explain it,” said Joel Sherlock, CEO of Causify.“If you have data and work in an environment where accurate predictions are worth millions, you should be looking at Causify's causal tools. This funding allows us to bring Causify's predictive power to even more industries worldwide.”About CausifyCausify builds causal AI-powered probabilistic decision engines that deliver accurate, explainable, and profitable predictions. Headquartered in College Park, MD, Causify partners with leading financial institutions, industrial operators, and energy providers to unlock the future of business decision-making.

