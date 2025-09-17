American Heart Association Urges Public To Recognize Afib Symptoms And Reduce Stroke Risk
AFib affects millions of Americans, and many may not realize they're at risk. In a newly released awareness message, the Association emphasizes the importance of recognizing symptoms and seeking timely medical care.
“Anyone can develop AFib, and your risk increases with age,” says Dr. Javier Sanchez, HCA Healthcare Cardiac Electrophysiologist and American Heart Association Volunteer Expert.“It's important to know and recognize the symptoms-including racing or irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, fatigue, or chest pain.”
The message also reinforces that AFib is both manageable and treatable.“Know the signs, understand your risk, and talk to your doctor to explore your treatment options,” Dr. Sanchez adds.
The American Heart Association encourages everyone to take charge of their health by visiting , where they can find resources, symptom checklists, and guidance on treatment options.
American Heart Association
American Heart Association
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment