American Heart Association Urges Public To Recognize Afib Symptoms And Reduce Stroke Risk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Heart Association is calling attention to atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of irregular heartbeat, which can increase the risk of stroke by up to five times.AFib affects millions of Americans, and many may not realize they're at risk. In a newly released awareness message, the Association emphasizes the importance of recognizing symptoms and seeking timely medical care.“Anyone can develop AFib, and your risk increases with age,” says Dr. Javier Sanchez, HCA Healthcare Cardiac Electrophysiologist and American Heart Association Volunteer Expert.“It's important to know and recognize the symptoms-including racing or irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, fatigue, or chest pain.”The message also reinforces that AFib is both manageable and treatable.“Know the signs, understand your risk, and talk to your doctor to explore your treatment options,” Dr. Sanchez adds.The American Heart Association encourages everyone to take charge of their health by visiting , where they can find resources, symptom checklists, and guidance on treatment options.

