Interdigital Declares Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend
The increase in the regular quarterly dividend will take effect beginning with the dividend paid in fourth quarter 2025. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock, payable on October 22, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2025.
About InterDigital ®
InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.
