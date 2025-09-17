XPO Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call For Thursday, October 30, 2025
Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: /investors
A replay of the conference call will be available until November 29, 2025, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13756037. Additionally, the call will be archived on /investors .
About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 608 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .
Investor Contact
Brian Scasserra
+1-617-607-6429
...
Media Contact
Cole Horton
+1-203-609-6004
...
Legal Disclaimer:
