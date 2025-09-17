Regional Health Properties, Inc. Completes Repurchases Of 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
“The recently closed merger with SunLink Health Systems was a transformative step for Regional Health Properties. We are excited to use a portion of the excess cash obtained in the merger to repurchase our Series B Preferred shares at a significant discount to the liquidation preference,” said Brent S. Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regional.
After these repurchases, 1,885,913 shares of Series B Preferred remain outstanding.
About Regional Health Properties, Inc.
Regional Health Properties, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit .
Contact
Brent Morrison, CFA
Chief Executive Officer & President
Regional Health Properties, Inc.
Tel (404) 823-2359
