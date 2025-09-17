Cal-Maine Foods Debuts Quarterly Earnings Call And Webcast Marking Expanded Investor Communications As Company Grows And Diversifies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based prepared food industry, today announced it will host its first-ever quarterly earnings conference call and webcast in conjunction with the release of its fiscal first quarter 2026 results.

The company will report results for the quarter ended August 30, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The earnings release will also be available on the Cal-Maine Foods website at .

Management will review the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Cal-Maine Foods website at .

To join by telephone, participants can register in advance here . Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions, including a dial-in number, unique passcode, and registrant ID.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor Relations page of the Cal-Maine Foods website at .

This event marks the start of a new series of enhanced investor communication initiatives Cal-Maine Foods plans to roll out over the next 12–18 months.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced-serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked and liquid egg products, protein pancakes and waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Egg-Land's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

