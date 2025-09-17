Cal-Maine Foods Debuts Quarterly Earnings Call And Webcast Marking Expanded Investor Communications As Company Grows And Diversifies
The company will report results for the quarter ended August 30, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The earnings release will also be available on the Cal-Maine Foods website at .
Management will review the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Cal-Maine Foods website at .
To join by telephone, participants can register in advance here . Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions, including a dial-in number, unique passcode, and registrant ID.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor Relations page of the Cal-Maine Foods website at .
This event marks the start of a new series of enhanced investor communication initiatives Cal-Maine Foods plans to roll out over the next 12–18 months.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.
The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced-serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked and liquid egg products, protein pancakes and waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Egg-Land's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.
Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.
Contacts
Investors: ...
Media: ...
(601) 948-6813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment