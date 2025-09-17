Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Doubleverify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) And V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) – Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Applied Therapeutics. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

A securities fraud class action against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), through certain of its officers, provided positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Applied Therapeutics' Phase III INSPIRE trial; notably, electronic data capture issues and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study. The Complaint further alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Applied Therapeutics' securities at artificially inflated prices.

On August 25, 2025, the parties reported to the Court that they had agreed to settle the securities fraud class action.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify's customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company's technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify's ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company's high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify's Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify's competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify's ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company's profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify's risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV), through certain of its officers, represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. In fact, sicker patients with higher acuity tended to remain on Medicaid after redetermination, leading to higher per-patient costs. This increase in cost was occurring at a rate that was not adequately reflected in Elevance's rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. As a result, the Complaint alleges Defendants' positive statements concerning Elevance's close monitoring of the redeterminations, the actuarial soundness of its rates and the prudence of its forecasts were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC), through certain of its officers, disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of V. F. Corp.'s turnaround plans. Specifically, it is alleged that V. F. Corp. announced its "Reinvent" strategy in 2023, to, among other things, attempt to revive the struggling Vans brand. But, almost two years after it announced the plan, V. F. Corp. said Vans had experienced significant growth deceleration and signaled the sales decline would continue in the subsequent quarters. As alleged, the company had told investors it would take time for the initiatives to take full effect, but that it expected to make progress "beginning quickly.“For the next several quarters, V. F. Corp. stated it was "encouraged" by the progress it was making on its turnaround strategy, and that the benefits of the inventory cleanup actions were starting to positively affect profitability. Then, on May 21, 2025, VFC announced Vans was performing below expectations. On that day, V.F. Corp. told investors Vans' overall performance was down 20% year-over-year in the fourth fiscal quarter after being down 8% in the prior quarter, according to the suit. The company attributed the results to low traffic at its stores and websites, and it said that challenges could continue into subsequent quarters.

