Dark Island: Why Cuba Keeps Plunging Into Nationwide Blackouts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba has just suffered its fourth nationwide blackout in less than a year, leaving nearly 10 million people in the dark. The latest collapse of the electric grid came after a breakdown at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, one of the island's largest and most fragile.
The outages are not isolated accidents. They reflect a deeper crisis where outdated power plants, chronic fuel shortages, and weak maintenance collide with growing demand.
Cuba's power system, much of it built in the Soviet era, now operates on thin margins: when one major unit fails, the entire grid follows.
Fuel supply has become another choke point. Venezuela, once Havana's main energy lifeline, cut shipments sharply this year, dropping to around 10,000 barrels per day in January 2025 - a 65% fall from late 2024.
Mexico has stepped in with about 20,000 barrels per day, but that is not enough to cover the gap. Rolling generation deficits of up to 1,800 megawatts leave the country unable to meet daily demand.
Cuba's Blackout Crisis Exposes Systemic Failures
The impact on ordinary Cubans is severe. Blackouts mean spoiled food, dry taps when water pumps stop, hospitals running on scarce generator fuel, and schools and workplaces closed.
People take to social media to vent their anger, and local protests have broken out in some regions. The frustration comes on top of an economic contraction - the island's economy shrank for a second straight year in 2024 - and shortages of food, medicine, and other essentials.
The story behind the story is one of long-term neglect and political limits. Sanctions and a lack of hard currency restrict Cuba 's ability to buy fuel and spare parts abroad, but internal inefficiencies and lack of investment weigh just as heavily.
The result is a grid that repeatedly fails, with no clear path to stability. Why this matters beyond Cuba: repeated nationwide blackouts are not just an inconvenience but a sign of systemic collapse.
They reveal how fragile essential services become when a state cannot secure energy, investment, or foreign partners. For outsiders, Cuba's blackout crisis is a warning of what happens when infrastructure ages faster than a country's ability to maintain it.
