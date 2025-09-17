Why Is OPEN Stock Rising Today?
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares surged more than 12% in Wednesday's opening trade after the company announced plans to expand its product offerings over the coming weeks.
In an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Opendoor said its expansion plans are aimed at allowing it to offer services throughout the“entire continental United States in the coming weeks, through one or more of its direct cash offer, cash plus or working with its partner agents to provide listing services.”
The company also said that its newly appointed CEO, Kaz Nejatian, and Opendoor's accounts on X would be used to talk with the firm's investors.
“We've also parted ways with our former external PR agencies. When we want to talk, you will hear from us. Not paid professionals who don't share our mission,” Nejatian said in a post on X.Kaz Nejatian post's post on X | @CanadaKaz/X
