Total Show Technology Expands Rental Inventory With Bematrix 1.5Mm Ledskin Panels To Support Exhibit Builder Success

Las Vegas-based Total Show Technology just added beMatrix 1.5mm LEDskin panels to the company's rental inventory.

TST has invested in new beMatrix 1.5mm LEDskin panels-giving exhibit builders and their clients access to the sharpest, brightest, and most reliable LED display technology available today.

TST provides AV production and support for anyone who hosts, plans, manages, or produces trade shows, conferences, and casino events events in Las Vegas and throughout the Pacific Southwest.

TST provides exhibit builders with industry-leading LED display technology, strategic booth integration, and dependable onsite performance.

- Rick Pollock, President of TSTLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Total Show Technology (TST), the trusted AV production partner for trade shows, conferences, and live events, announced today the purchase of beMatrix 1.5mm LEDskin panels for its rental inventory. As a beMatrix bePartner , TST has expanded its rental inventory with this acquisition to better support exhibit builders and exhibitors with immersive, high-resolution displays that integrate seamlessly into booth designs.The new LEDskin panels, featuring 1.5mm pixel pitch and advanced COB (FC) technology, deliver unmatched clarity, color, and reliability. Designed to fit perfectly into the original beMatrix b62 frame system, they offer exhibit builders the flexibility to design booths that combine structure and technology without compromise. From product launches and corporate showcases to high-end retail activations, these panels set a new standard for exhibit impact.“Exhibit builders need AV solutions that not only look incredible but also integrate smoothly and perform dependably under pressure,” said Rick Pollock, President of TST.“By adding beMatrix 1.5mm LEDskin panels to our inventory, we're giving exhibit builders and their clients access to the sharpest, brightest, and most reliable LED technology available. At the same time, we're giving them the confidence to design bold, visually stunning booths that engage attendees and deliver results.”With this investment, TST strengthens its position as the foremost AV production leader in Las Vegas and the Pacific Southwest. TST also serves as a trusted partner to exhibit builders nationwide, combining industry-leading technology with AVIXA-certified technicians and proven expertise in pre-show planning, onsite execution, and risk reduction.For more information about LED walls for your next conference, trade show, or nightclub event, get the free Ultimate Guide to LED Walls .ABOUT TOTAL SHOW TECHNOLOGYTotal Show Technology (TST) is the Las Vegas leader in AV production and rental services for trade shows, conferences, hotel meetings, and casino events. For more than 25 years, TST has worked hand-in-hand with exhibit builders and exhibitors, delivering AV solutions that integrate seamlessly into booth designs, reduce risk, and create lasting impact. With an extensive inventory, AVIXA-certified technicians, and a commitment to innovation, TST is the partner of choice for exhibit builders and organizations that want to stand out on the show floor.

