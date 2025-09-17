Congress Warns Secretary Noem Not To Retaliate Against FEMA Whistleblowers

Stand Up for Science Logo

Congressional Democrats issued a letter demanding that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem reinstate employees who have been placed on leave in retaliation.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Congressional Democrats issued a letter demanding that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson reinstate employees who have been placed on leave in retaliation for alerting Congress regarding conditions within FEMA. On August 25th, FEMA employees blew the whistle on their agency by publishing a the Katrina Declaration through Stand Up For Science . The FEMA Declaration outlined how policy changes have hampered their ability to pursue FEMA's mission and relayed their fear that these changes are already delaying disaster relief and may lead to another Katrina-level disaster.Ultimately, 34 employees signed the Katrina Declaration publicly, while 156 chose to sign anonymously out of fear of illegal retaliation. The fears of retaliation were justified the day after the Katrina Declaration was published, as FEMA administrators placed all public signers on leave, including employees pursuing ongoing disaster relief in Texas.Today, Democrats that sit on several committees with oversight over FEMA released a letter to Secretary Kristi Noem and Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson demanding justice for their illegal retaliation. This letter notes that whistleblowing by the FEMA employees is protected by law and demands their immediate reinstatement. It further asks for a written explanation for the agency's actions and a plan to ensure FEMA complies with whistleblower laws in the future."We are glad to see Congress supporting these dedicated public servants, who have taken significant risks to their careers--and frankly, their safety--to report their urgent concerns about the harm that will befall the public should we experience a natural disaster," says Colette Delawalla. She continued, "we will always stand with our civil servants."Colette Delawalla, Stand Up For Science Founder and Executive Director is available for comment, and Stand Up for Science can connect interested journalists with Katrina Declaration signatories who have been retaliated against.

Brian Lovett

Stand Up for Science

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.