Serial Entrepreneur Backs Kashmir's Emerging Startups

Startup Kashmir Second Pitch Deck Event.

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

Kashmir's top hotelier Mushtaq Chaya walked into the Radisson Hotel Srinagar on Wednesday as an eager listener. Within minutes, he had become the heartbeat of Startup Kashmir's second pitch deck event, encouraging young founders to see opportunity where others see obstacles.

“We face challenges every day,” Chaya told the audience of founders, investors, and mentors.“Every challenge is an opportunity. Persistence, resilience, and clear vision will take you farther than you imagine.”

The conversation quickly turned global. USA-based angel investor Tasawur Jalali emphasized the importance of connecting Kashmir's startups with international markets.“These ideas have potential far beyond the Valley,” he said.“With the right guidance and support, founders here can access US markets, attract investors, and scale globally.”

The event brought together five of the valley's most promising early-stage ventures: Abdul Barii's Zorawar, Syed Zaman's Makaseb International, Furqan Qureshi's Cartzu, Sheikh Rizwan's Biowealth-Helixion, and Abul Kalam Azad's Credistralia.

Each founder spoke with hope, determination, and ambition, presenting ideas that reflected the drive to create meaningful change in Kashmir.

Among them was Fiza Masoodi of The Healing Grove, whose startup on mental wellness impressed the audience and the chief guest alike.“Mushtaq Chaya appreciated our approach to building resilience,” she said.“That recognition strengthened my belief that what we do matters.”

Mushtaq Chaya addressing founders.

Chaya's words carried the weight of experience. Having built businesses amid uncertainty, he spoke as someone who had faced failure, learned from it, and emerged stronger.

“This ecosystem needs belief,” he said.“It needs people who think beyond barriers. Each one of you is part of that movement. You are the change Kashmir seeks.”