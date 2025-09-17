Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Isoenergy Ltd.

Isoenergy Ltd.


2025-09-17 03:14:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd. : Announced the launch of its 2025 U.S. exploration program, focused on advancing its uranium projects in southeast Utah. The program will begin with completion of ten surface rotary holes with core tails, totaling 15,000 feet on the Flatiron claims, located in the Henry Mountains uranium district, approximately seven miles northwest of the Company's past-producing Tony M uranium mine. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $12.09.

MENAFN17092025000212011056ID1110076278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search