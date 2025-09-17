Isoenergy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd. : Announced the launch of its 2025 U.S. exploration program, focused on advancing its uranium projects in southeast Utah. The program will begin with completion of ten surface rotary holes with core tails, totaling 15,000 feet on the Flatiron claims, located in the Henry Mountains uranium district, approximately seven miles northwest of the Company's past-producing Tony M uranium mine. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $12.09.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment