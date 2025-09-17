Bitfarms, BMO, Brookfield Achieve 52-Week Highs Wednesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.88. Bitfarms fell 0.4% to $3.965 on volume of 3,622,206 shares.
Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $180.03. BMO rose 0.3% Wednesday on volume of 111,150 shares.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $95.70. Figure, a California -based company developing autonomous humanoid robots, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Brookfield , one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with over $1 trillion of assets and 100,000 residential units under management. Brookfield will help Figure develop the world's largest and most diverse real-world humanoid pretraining dataset and build critical AI infrastructure for scaling Helix, Figure's proprietary vision-language-action model, and facilitate deployment of humanoid robots in new commercial settings.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.58. State Street has named a former Scotiabank CEO to its board.
Borealis Mining Company Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents. Eric Sprott announced this week, that 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation he beneficially owns) exercised 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants of Borealis Mining Company Ltd. at $0.75 per common share (Share) for aggregate consideration of $1,500,000.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $110.89. No news stories available.
Fuerte Metals Corporation. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.36. GBM Resources announced it has regained ownership of the Mount
Coolon gold project in Queensland following Newmont's termination of a 2022 farm-in agreement .
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.60. Gibson's Board of Directors has approved a renewal of the Company's NCIB, and the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Gibson's notice of intention to commence its NCIB for an additional one-year period. This enables the Company to purchase and cancel up to 7.5% or 10,182,288 of the public float for the issued and outstanding common shares as of September 15, 2025 over the next 12 months commencing September 18, 2025 in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws.
King Copper Discovery Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46.8 cents. This week, King Copper announced that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million from the issuance of 65,217,390 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.23 per Share.
Metalsource Mining Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents. No news stories available.
New Break Resources Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents. New Break Wednesday announced assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The six-hole, 1,502-metre diamond drilling program completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was completed between July 12 and August 14, 2025.
New Pacific Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.28. This week, New Pacific filed today its fiscal 2025 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.37. Tuesday, QRC announced it has completed an additional US$20 million convertible debenture investment in Moxico Resources plc. The convertible debenture carries the same terms as the July 2024 debenture. QRC now holds US$70 million in Moxico convertible debentures which carry an 11.0% coupon and is convertible into Moxico common shares at a price of GBP0.90.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.25. No news stories available.
Silverstock Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents. No news stories available.
Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $180.03. BMO rose 0.3% Wednesday on volume of 111,150 shares.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $95.70. Figure, a California -based company developing autonomous humanoid robots, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Brookfield , one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with over $1 trillion of assets and 100,000 residential units under management. Brookfield will help Figure develop the world's largest and most diverse real-world humanoid pretraining dataset and build critical AI infrastructure for scaling Helix, Figure's proprietary vision-language-action model, and facilitate deployment of humanoid robots in new commercial settings.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.58. State Street has named a former Scotiabank CEO to its board.
Borealis Mining Company Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents. Eric Sprott announced this week, that 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation he beneficially owns) exercised 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants of Borealis Mining Company Ltd. at $0.75 per common share (Share) for aggregate consideration of $1,500,000.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $110.89. No news stories available.
Fuerte Metals Corporation. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.36. GBM Resources announced it has regained ownership of the Mount
Coolon gold project in Queensland following Newmont's termination of a 2022 farm-in agreement .
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.60. Gibson's Board of Directors has approved a renewal of the Company's NCIB, and the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Gibson's notice of intention to commence its NCIB for an additional one-year period. This enables the Company to purchase and cancel up to 7.5% or 10,182,288 of the public float for the issued and outstanding common shares as of September 15, 2025 over the next 12 months commencing September 18, 2025 in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws.
King Copper Discovery Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46.8 cents. This week, King Copper announced that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million from the issuance of 65,217,390 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.23 per Share.
Metalsource Mining Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents. No news stories available.
New Break Resources Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents. New Break Wednesday announced assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The six-hole, 1,502-metre diamond drilling program completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was completed between July 12 and August 14, 2025.
New Pacific Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.28. This week, New Pacific filed today its fiscal 2025 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.37. Tuesday, QRC announced it has completed an additional US$20 million convertible debenture investment in Moxico Resources plc. The convertible debenture carries the same terms as the July 2024 debenture. QRC now holds US$70 million in Moxico convertible debentures which carry an 11.0% coupon and is convertible into Moxico common shares at a price of GBP0.90.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.25. No news stories available.
Silverstock Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents. No news stories available.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment