VIDEO - BTV Highlights AI And Tech With NVIDIA And Visits: Kneat, Kodiak Copper, Netcoins, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, & Northstar Clean Technologies

Bitfarms (TSX: BITF) (NASDAQ: BITF) - Now turning heads with a bold pivot into AI infrastructure. Featured on BTV, the company is tapping underutilized energy assets across the U.S. to power high-performance computing. As demand surges for AI-ready data centers, Bitfarms is positioning itself as a builder, not just of facilities, but of the digital economy's next frontier.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) - BTV showcases Northstar Clean Technologies as it turns discarded shingles into clean tech gold. With its first commercial facility ramping up, and more in the pipeline, Northstar is tackling a 16.5-million-ton problem with a proven solution. Asphalt, fiber, and aggregate reclaimed from waste, is creating five revenue streams and one clear path to scale.

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) - Forget everything you think you know about crypto mining. HIVE is turning high-performance computing into clean energy business. On BTV, we explore how the company is scaling GPU-powered infrastructure to meet AI's insatiable need for processing while staying green.

Netcoins / BIGG Digital Assets (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF) - While most crypto stories are about hype, Netcoins is building something more permanent: trust. BTV meets the team behind Canada's regulated crypto exchange, where $1 billion in trading is expected this year alone. Owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Netcoins is part of a broader push into Web3, blockchain forensics, and secure crypto infrastructure. With 60+ assets, staking, and lending coming soon, it's not just a platform, it's a plan.

Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) - Copper doesn't just run your smartphone, it may soon power the entire AI economy. Kodiak Copper is drilling into what could be one of Canada's next major copper-gold hubs. With a maiden resource just announced of over 20 unexplored targets on site, the company is chasing growth in a world desperate for new supply-before the AI-powered future runs out of metal.

Kneat (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF) - In a world where life-saving therapies can be delayed by paperwork, Kneat is rewriting the rules. BTV visits this digital validation leader with eight of the world's top ten drug makers as clients and a 32% revenue boost this year, Kneat is quickly becoming an indispensable infrastructure for global health.

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities.

