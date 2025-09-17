BTV Highlights AI And Tech And Visits: North Star Clean Technologies, HIVE, Netcoins, Kodiak Copper, & Kneat
Wednesday, September 17 at 7:30 PM EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Tune into BTV and: Discover Investment Opportunities.
This week, BTV-Business Television takes a look at the AI tech world of NVIDIA and highlights standout companies on investor's radar.
Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) - BTV showcases Northstar Clean Technologies as it turns discarded shingles into clean tech gold. With its first commercial facility ramping up, and more in the pipeline, Northstar is tackling a 16.5-million-ton problem with a proven solution. Asphalt, fiber, and aggregate reclaimed from waste, is creating five revenue streams and one clear path to scale.
HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) - Forget everything you think you know about crypto mining. HIVE is turning high-performance computing into clean energy business. On BTV, we explore how the company is scaling GPU-powered infrastructure to meet AI's insatiable need for processing while staying green.
Netcoins / BIGG Digital Assets (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF) - While most crypto stories are about hype, Netcoins is building something more permanent: trust. BTV meets the team behind Canada's regulated crypto exchange, where $1 billion in trading is expected this year alone. Owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Netcoins is part of a broader push into Web3, blockchain forensics, and secure crypto infrastructure. With 60+ assets, staking, and lending coming soon, it's not just a platform, it's a plan.
Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) - Copper doesn't just run your smartphone, it may soon power the entire AI economy. Kodiak Copper is drilling into what could be one of Canada's next major copper-gold hubs. With a maiden resource just announced of over 20 unexplored targets on site, the company is chasing growth in a world desperate for new supply-before the AI-powered future runs out of metal.
Kneat (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF) - In a world where life-saving therapies can be delayed by paperwork, Kneat is rewriting the rules. BTV visits this digital validation leader with eight of the world's top ten drug makers as clients and a 32% revenue boost this year, Kneat is quickly becoming an indispensable infrastructure for global health.
