Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (ESBL) Opens The Market


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Yuval Levy, Chairman of Eshbal Functional Food Inc. and Tomer Bar-Meir, Chief Executive Officer of Eshbal Functional Food Inc. ("Eshbal" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESBL), joined Yossi Boker, Head of Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market from Kibutz Maanit in Israel and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.


Founded in Israel, Eshbal develops and manufactures functional and better-for-you foods that combine health, taste, and nutrition. Eshbal's flagship product is a gluten-free, vegan pita bread. With local production set to launch soon in the U.S.A. and North America, Eshbal is preparing to introduce its products to the North American market as the next step in its growth strategy. Backed by years of food manufacturing expertise and innovation and leveraging its recent financing round and its positive Q2 2025 financial results, Eshbal is focused on expansion and long-term value creation for shareholders.

