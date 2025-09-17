Another Gold Deposit Discover In Morocco

Canadian mining company Aya Gold & Silver has announced the discovery of a significant new gold deposit at the Assiram site, located west of the main belt of the Boumediene project in the Tingir province of eastern Morocco, Azernews reports.

The company confirmed that recent drilling results point to a high potential for substantial reserves.

In an official statement, Aya Gold & Silver revealed that drilling operations uncovered gold-bearing mineralization stretching over eight kilometers. Surface sampling indicated impressive concentrations, with 12.2 grams of gold per ton and 4.1% copper. The company described this find as a "qualitative breakthrough", opening up exciting new opportunities for further exploration in the region, according to the Moroccan electronic newspaper Akhbarona.

Morocco has long been known for its rich mineral resources, but this latest discovery by Aya Gold & Silver highlights the country's growing importance on the global mining map. The presence of both gold and copper together could potentially support the development of a polymetallic mine, increasing the project's economic viability and attracting further investment to boost the local economy.