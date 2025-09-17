Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Military Court Delivers Verdict In High-Profile Embezzlement Case


2025-09-17 03:10:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The trial of former Deputy Minister of Defense and former Head of the Main Department of Material and Technical Support, the late Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov, along with company employee Fuad Sheydabeyov and Azer Khalilov, has concluded. They were accused of embezzling a particularly large amount, Azernews reports.

The final verdict was delivered at the Baku Military Court. According to the decision, the criminal case against the accused was proven. Fuad Sheydabeyov was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison, while Azer Khalilov received an 11-year sentence.

It should be noted that General Fuad Mammadov served as Deputy Minister of Defense for Material and Technical Support and Head of the Main Department of Material and Technical Support from 2018 to 2020. He passed away in 2020.

The preliminary investigation into the case was conducted by the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General's Office, under Articles 179.4, 341.2.1, 341.2.3, and 313 of the Criminal Code.

