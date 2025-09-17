Zelensky, Metsola Discuss EU Membership Talks, Sanctions, And Civilian Safety

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today, we are truly very happy to see the President of the European Parliament visiting Ukraine – and this is already the fourth visit by Roberta Metsola to Ukraine during the war. Roberta was among the first to come to Ukraine after the invasion began. And overall, the European Parliament and Madam President herself have always consistently supported our state, our independence, our sovereignty, and, of course, our people,” Zelensky stated during a joint press conference with Metsola.

He emphasized that the key topics of discussions were Ukraine's accession to the EU, tougher sanctions against Russia, and assistance in building shelters in Ukraine.

“Today, Roberta and I discussed the key areas of engagement between Ukraine and the European institutions. I am grateful for the support of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations. We are fulfilling our promises, and on our part, we very much expect that the European Union and European leaders will do their part – specifically regarding the clusters. We are counting on the opening of the first cluster as soon as possible, with unanimous support from all EU member states,” Zelensky said and thanked the European Parliament“for its principled support in this regard.”

Another central topic was sanctions against the aggressor state.

“It is important that the European Parliament has always consistently supported sanctions against Russia for this war, and Europe's leadership in these issues truly matters. We are looking forward to the adoption of the EU's 19th sanctions package. And we expect that among the main targets of the sanctions will be Russian energy resources and infrastructure for trading them, but also the Russian banking sector and various circumvention schemes exploited by Russia to fund the war,” Zelensky stressed.

He also said Ukraine counts on similar steps from the United States.

“Putin must feel that his intention to continue the war, to continue strikes, and, in particular, to transfer destabilizing activity to countries like Poland or Romania – all of this will mean pain for Russia. If Russia does not feel pain, it wages war. They must experience greater economic, political, and other losses so that we can finally move closer to peace,” Zelensky said.

He further highlighted the issue of shelters:

“Today, I discussed in detail with Roberta shelters for our schools, kindergartens, universities, shelters for people, and shelters for hospitals. We also count on Europe's support for our program of free meals for all children in every school in Ukraine,” he said.

As reported, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv. Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk called her visit an important signal of unity and steadfast support for Ukraine.

During her address to parliament, Metsola announced that the European Parliament will open a permanent office in Kyiv. She also emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia, the need to return abducted Ukrainian children, and continued support for Ukraine's Armed Forces.