5 Star Marine Phuket Earns Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award For Fifth Consecutive Year

Phuket, Thailand - 17 September, 2025 - 5 Star Marine Phuket Private Boat Operator is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized with the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has received this prestigious accolade. The award from TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, identifies the top 10% of businesses worldwide based on consistent reviews, ratings and overall guest satisfaction. For a boutique private boat operator to achieve this ranking five years running underscores the company's unwavering commitment to guest‐centric service and bespoke island‐hopping experiences in Phuket, Krabi and the surrounding Andaman Sea.

The Travelers' Choice Awards are not purchased or voted on; they are earned through genuine guest feedback. Each year, TripAdvisor reviews millions of traveller submissions and honours only those businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences – a distinction that places winners among the top 10% of listings worldwide. The 2025 honour means that, beginning with its first award in 2021, 5 Star Marine has maintained an unbroken streak of five years. This year's recognition affirms the company's standing as one of the leading private boat tour operators in Asia and among the world's most trusted tour providers.

“Five consecutive Travelers' Choice Awards is a milestone that reflects the heart and soul our team pours into every trip,” said Shaun Stenning, co‐owner and founder of 5 Star Marine.“We are humbled that guests from around the globe continue to share their stories and rate us so highly. This award belongs to our captains, guides and crew who make each voyage unforgettable, and to the travellers who keep returning and bringing their friends. Thank you for trusting us with your island adventures.”

Crafting Unforgettable Journeys

Since launching its first speedboat, Lucus 1, more than a decade ago, 5 Star Marine has specialised in tailor‐made experiences on the turquoise waters around Phuket. The company's philosophy is to provide luxury and flexibility without sacrificing authenticity. On every outing, guests are invited to work with the crew to design their dream day on the water. It might include snorkelling with reef fish in the Phi Phi Islands, kayaking into hidden hongs around Phang Nga Bay, watching the sunset over Raya Island or exploring the luminous plankton on a night‐time bioluminescence tour. Travellers booking a private tour aren't just getting a boat ride – they receive a bespoke experience that is customised to their desired itinerary, with luxury speedboats and experienced local captains focusing on comfort, safety and sustainability.

The company's“Why 5 Star Marine?” principles reflect the values that underpin every voyage. Trips are personally tailored to create unforgettable experiences. Staff are fully trained and, with more than 40 years of combined experience, know the best islands and hidden gems around Phuket and Krabi. Flexibility is central, allowing guests to request private beaches, picnic lunches, live bands or romantic sunset trips. While private charters often carry a higher price tag, 5 Star Marine strives to deliver luxury at an affordable rate and offers both day trips and multi‐night itineraries. Safety remains paramount: every boat carries first aid and lifesaving qualified staff and is fully insured. The growing fleet of luxury speedboats is equipped for added comfort, and the expert crews aim to make each experience worthy of five stars.

A Passionate Founder with Island Roots

The company's success is grounded in the vision of founder Shaun Stenning. After successfully exiting a business in Sydney, Australia, Stenning moved to Bangtao Beach, Phuket, in the early 2000s and began exploring the islands by renting boats. Although he had no professional boating background, he rented over 1,000 private boats for friends and family to learn what made a perfect day on the water. He purchased his first vessel, the 39‐foot speedboat Lucus 1, then personally joined every tour to train his team and refine the guest experience. As demand grew, Stenning expanded the fleet to multiple boats, establishing 5 Star Marine as the private boat charter company he loves most. Together with his wife Lisa, Stenning still meets guests at the pier and often joins tours, remaining deeply involved in operations.

“The Andaman Sea captured my heart from the first time I rented a boat,” Stenning explained.“Every island has a story. I wanted visitors to discover those stories in comfort and safety but with the authenticity and freedom you feel when you're out there on your own. That's why we invest in training our crew, in the upkeep of our boats and in personalising each trip. Earning the Travelers' Choice Award again shows that our guests feel that passion too.”

A Thank‐You to Travellers and Community

5 Star Marine attributes its continued success to the support of its guests. Genuine reviews highlighting the company's attention to detail, clean and comfortable boats, exceptional hospitality and knowledgeable guides have propelled it to the top of TripAdvisor's rankings. Many reviews praise the crew for going above and beyond, whether by accommodating guests with food allergies, arranging unique lunch stops or navigating rough seas with care, which underscores the importance of service excellence. The company also engages in environmental initiatives, such as organising beach clean‐ups and choosing routes that minimise impact on marine ecosystems, aligning its operations with Phuket's sustainability goals.

As part of the 2025 celebration, 5 Star Marine is offering limited‐time packages for returning customers and is expanding its bespoke tour offerings to include lesser‐known islands and cultural experiences with local communities. The company invites travellers to book their next island adventure and see why thousands have rated the experience five stars. Media and partners interested in arranging press trips or learning more about the company's CSR efforts are encouraged to reach out.

About 5 Star Marine Phuket

5 Star Marine Phuket is a private boat charter operator based in Phuket, Thailand. Founded by Shaun Stenning, the company offers luxury speedboats and customisable tours to destinations across Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman Sea. Services range from day trips to multi‐day expeditions, with an emphasis on safety, personalised itineraries, local expertise, and environmental stewardship. For more information or to book a tour, visit or contact Shaun Stenning at more@5starmarinephuket or +66‐93‐720‐6221 .