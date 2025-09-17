Reverse Mortgage Expert Kevin Guttman Releases Book About The Benefits Of Reverse Mortgages
"Reverse mortgages have the potential to provide meaningful financial relief for retirees, but too many are discouraged by misinformation," said Guttman.“This book shares real stories and lessons that show how reverse mortgages can remove the burden of monthly payments, improve cash flow, and help seniors feel more secure during retirement.”
In A Reverse Mortgage Changed My Life!!!, readers will find:
-
Personal accounts from retirees who reduced financial stress and improved their quality of life
Insights from industry professionals including Shannon Hicks, Dan Hultquist, and Harlan Accola
Practical guidance on eliminating monthly mortgage payments, refinancing existing reverse mortgages, and using home equity more effectively
Encouragement for seniors seeking stability and independence in their financial decisions
All proceeds from the book will be donated to support refugees, widows, and orphans worldwide.
Industry professionals have commended the book for its straightforward approach:
“Kevin Guttman is a trusted expert in the reverse mortgage industry, dedicated to helping homeowners secure their financial future.” - Shannon Hicks, Reverse Mortgage Commentator & Co-Founder of Reverse Focus
A Reverse Mortgage Changed My Life!!! is now available, with more details and resources at ReverseMortgageRevolutio .
About Kevin A. Guttman
Kevin Guttman, CRMP, is a reverse mortgage specialist, speaker, and top producer with C2 Financial. With decades of experience in mortgage lending, he is committed to helping seniors and their families understand how to use home equity strategically. His client-first approach has guided hundreds of retirees toward greater financial stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment