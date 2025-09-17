News Alert: Synergy (NASDAQ: SNYR) Expands Focusfactor® Across Southeastern US More Stocks Inside

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, announced a distribution agreement with AlaBev, one of the Southeast's premier beverage distributors. The agreement will bring Synergy's FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy functional beverages and brain-health energy shots to more than 5,000 grocery, convenience, and specialty retail outlets across Alabama.

FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, already enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), BJ's (NYSE: BJ), and Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA). The AlaBev deal represents a significant step in Synergy's Southeast expansion strategy, positioning the brand for rapid growth in one of the fastest-growing functional beverage markets.

With nearly 120 years of experience and three strategically located warehouses, AlaBev has earned a reputation for scaling global and emerging brands.“AlaBev is a proven distributor with deep roots in Alabama and a stellar reputation for execution,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Their expertise makes them an ideal partner to accelerate FOCUSfactor's growth in this important market.”

“FOCUSfactor® is a brand that stands out in the rapidly growing functional beverage category,” added Michael Silinsky, CFO of AlaBev. “We're excited to bring its unique focus-and-energy benefits to retail partners across Alabama.”

The distribution agreement underscores Synergy's commitment to expanding its wellness portfolio through targeted regional partnerships that enhance brand visibility, drive sales growth, and deliver shareholder value.

