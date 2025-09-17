Boostyourcampaign Crowdfunding MVP Program Helps Founders Launch And Validate Saas Products In Just 6 Weeks

MENAFN - GetNews)



BoostYourCampaign has just rolled out its 32nd SaaS product for customers, only months after launching its MVP Program. Best known for helping creators raise over $500M through crowdfunding and direct-to-market launches, the company is now applying that same launch discipline to software.

The program was built with one mission: Code what counts. Ship what matters.

Instead of spending a year on development before testing the market, founders use the MVP Program to quickly prove their concepts with real users, pitch investors with a working product, or launch a beta in just six weeks.

Focused on function

The MVP Program reduces development to what matters most:



Working MVP : A usable version ready for testing, launch, or investor demos

Core features only : Built for practical use, not endless presentations

Validation included : Landing pages, waitlists, onboarding, and feedback loops to capture real user signals Clear launch path : If traction follows, BYC supports scaling into a full release, crowdfunding campaign, or investor-ready product

“Most startups fail because they spend too long and too much before getting feedback,” said Giovanni Brees.“We built this program so founders can move fast, validate, and make decisions based on real data.”

Fixed scope, fixed price

The program offers two packages:



Clickable Prototype - from $2,500 (3 weeks) For early-stage founders validating concepts. Includes product-vision workshop, wireframes, clickable prototype, competitor analysis, and feature prioritization. MVP - from $5,500 (6 weeks) For teams ready to launch, test, or raise. Includes product and delivery roadmap, system and information architecture, MVP scope and prototype, documentation, and market analysis.

Each week delivers concrete outputs, from wireframes to prototype to fully functional MVP. All code and assets are delivered to the client's own repository with no lock-ins.

Built by experienced launch specialists

Since 2010, BoostYourCampaign has helped founders across industries bring ideas to market, from SaaS platforms and mobile apps to games, marketplaces, and physical products. Their crowdfunding campaigns have generated more than $500 million in funding and thousands of launches worldwide.

With the MVP Program, they apply that same launch discipline to software development, combining lean design, rapid iteration, and structured communication through a dedicated project manager and private Slack channel.

Who it's for

The MVP Program is designed for founders who:



Have a software idea but no development team

Need something tangible to show users, investors, or early customers

Want to test usage before committing to full builds Prefer clarity over complexity

“Ship fast, test fast, learn fast,” the spokesperson added.“If your idea has potential, you'll know within weeks.”

