Handy Andy TV Mounting Releases A New Online Booking System That Will Book A TV Installation In Under 3 Minutes.

"Photo of a Samsung Frame tv mounted by Handy Andy TV Mounting."Handy Andy TV Mounting a company serving Houston and Austin just released a new online booking system that will book an appointment with a trained installation professional in under 3 minutes.

Handy Andy TV Mounting, a top TV installation service in Houston and Austin, Texas, just launched a new online booking system. The innovative system makes it easier than ever for Houston residents to schedule appointments. The new platform allows customers to book a professional TV mounting appointment in under three minutes. No need to call, unless you want to.

To celebrate the launch and encourage customers to experience the new system, Handy Andy is offering a $20 discount on all services booked online using the code AB20.

"We understand that people are busy, and booking a home service should not be a complicated process," said a company spokesperson. "Our new system is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer convenience. We've removed the friction, allowing our clients to get a professional, 5-star rated TV installation with just a few clicks. It's truly revolutionary for the home service industry."

While the new system is designed for speed and ease, Handy Andy maintains its transparent pricing model, ensuring customers know the cost upfront. BestBuy starting prices for TV mounting are $250+ and they are normally booked out for weeks. Handy Andy can get your TV mounted same-day.

Standard TV Mounting Pricing in Texas:

32" or Less: $99

33"-59": $109

60"-69": $119

70"-84": $149

85"-97": $179

98"+: $239

In addition to its standard services, Handy Andy TV Mounting specializes in a wide range of installations, including those for TVs over 100 inches, LG Gallery TVs, and Samsung Frame TVs, and complex installations on surfaces like tile walls. The company also provides various bracket options, including flat, tilting, and full-motion, along with behind-the-wall wire concealment. No need to buy anything before your appointment. We bring all the necessary equipment.

The company's thousands of 5-star reviews reflect its commitment to quality work and exceptional service. Even with the new online booking system, a real person remains available to answer any questions, ensuring every client feels comfortable and confident throughout the process.

Handy Andy TV Mounting is a premier TV installation company serving the Houston and Austin metropolitan area. Handy Andy focuses on transparent pricing, expert service, and a great customer experience, the company is dedicated to providing reliable and stress-free TV mounting for every client.