Rory Mcilroy Set To Headline 2026 Dubai Desert Classic Following Historic Grand Slam Khaleej Times

As he celebrates a history-making year in which he completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to Emirates Golf Club to headline the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 22–25).

The five-time Major winner, who currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings and will be part of Europe's Ryder Cup defence next week, will arrive in Dubai chasing a record fifth Dallah Trophy at the tournament widely regarded as the 'Major of the Middle East'.

The 2026 edition promises a whole host of new and exciting additions to treat fans of all ages to an unforgettable day out, reinforcing the event's status as one of the premier occasions on the UAE's sporting and social calendar.

McIlroy's return to Emirates Golf Club in 2026 will mark 20 years since his first appearance in the tournament as an amateur back in 2006. He went on to claim his maiden Hero Dubai Desert Classic title as a 19-year-old in 2009 – his first professional victory – before adding further wins in 2015, 2023 and 2024. That dramatic comeback success in 2024 sealed a record fourth title and underlined his enduring connection with the tournament and its fans.

“It's been a very special year for me, and I'm excited about what's still to come,” said the world number two.“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has always been one of my favourite tournaments, and I'm really looking forward to returning to Emirates Golf Club in January. I consider Dubai a second home – the support there is always incredible, and it's the perfect place to start the year.”

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, was delighted to have McIlroy back in the tournament.

“Rory's return is the perfect way to launch our 2026 event. We never take his participation for granted, and to welcome him back as the Masters Champion after perhaps the finest season of an already sensational career only reinforces the prestige of this tournament," Corkill said.

"With the introduction of affordable weekend tickets, our strengthened sustainability commitments, and a greater focus on wellness, family experiences and entertainment in Tournament Town, we're making the Hero Dubai Desert Classic not only one of the great tournaments on the DP World Tour, but also an unmissable highlight of Dubai's sporting and social calendar.”

Now entering its 37th edition, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic remains the oldest professional golf event in the Middle East and a flagship Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour, combining world-class sport with sustainability leadership and unforgettable fan experiences.