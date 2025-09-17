UAE Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens In France Ahead Of Nationwide Strike
The UAE Mission in Paris has urged Emiratis residing in or travelling to France to exercise caution on Thursday, September 18, when a nationwide strike and protests are expected to disrupt most French cities.
The advisory calls on UAE nationals to remain vigilant, follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place. Citizens were also reminded to register with the Tawajudi service and to contact emergency hotlines 0097180024 or 0097180044444 if needed.
The strike has been organised by French trade unions in opposition to what they describe as "brutal" budgetary measures announced over the summer. While Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has promised“substantive changes,” he has refused to rule out unpopular cost-cutting measures.
More than 250 demonstrations have been declared across France for Thursday, September 18, in response to a cross-industry union call to protest the austerity budget announced in the summer.
Although the government has backed down on a controversial proposal to cut two public holidays, unions remain defiant.“He didn't commit to anything. None of the disastrous policies from [former Prime Minister] François Bayrou's tenure have been scrapped,” said Sophie Binet, head of the hardline CGT union.
Union leaders are calling on workers across sectors to mobilise on September 18 in a show of strength as the government prepares its upcoming budget.
