Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Traffic Controller's Nap Strands Tourists To Corsica Mid-Air

Air Traffic Controller's Nap Strands Tourists To Corsica Mid-Air


2025-09-17 02:34:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Passengers on a flight from Paris to Corsica were left hanging mid-air after an air traffic controller on the ground took a mid-shift snooze, France's civil aviation authority said Wednesday.

After the worker dozed off on Monday, the Air Corsica flight from Paris Orly airport to Ajaccio was forced to fly around in circles above the Mediterranean Sea for "18 minutes", the authority told AFP, confirming a report in Corse Matin.

"The intervention of the airport fire department at the control tower revealed that the air traffic controller on duty had fallen asleep at his post," the aviation authority added.

After the controller was woken up, "the flight landed safely," the authority said, adding that it had opened an investigation into the "unusual situation".

Though the controller had tested negative for alcohol, "a possible sanction is under consideration."

MENAFN17092025000063011010ID1110075887

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search