FIFA U-17 World Cup To Bring The World Together Once Again In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 is set to take place from November 3-27. With less than two months until the tournament kickoff, fans in Qatar look forward to welcoming their national teams and partaking in what promises to be a spectacular celebration of football and culture.

This is the first of five consecutive editions that Qatar will be hosting and will be the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams. A total of 104 matches will take place over 25 days at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone.

Argentina fans will hope to see their team win this competition for the first time, following the success they enjoyed during Qatar 2022. For Maria Hermina, a human resource professional and Argentinian super fan based in Qatar, the tournament has brought a wave of excitement within the football-loving expat community.

“Football is in our blood. It unites us all regardless of our diverse backgrounds or beliefs – this is the beauty of the game. We look forward to celebrating this beautiful game with fans from around the world. In 2022, we watched the senior Argentinian team crowned as world champions, now we are rooting for our young Albiceleste to bring home the U-17 World Cup trophy.”

Portuguese fan leader, Elisabete Reis, an etiquette and protocol consultant in Qatar and a long-time resident of 19 years, looks forward to recreating memories of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the team set to make their fourth appearance at the upcoming tournament. The young Portuguese squad will be looking to improve on their best finish when they finished in third place in 1989.

“The world was amazed by what Qatar had to offer. I was happy that fans were able to appreciate the true beauty and culture of Qatar and go back with a positive perspective. The U-17 World Cup, will bring the world together once again in Qatar, allowing fans to embrace new cultures and revel in the thrill of this game. I look forward to welcoming global fans to my second home, and creating incredible memories together.”

Amongst participating teams, Uganda is set to make their first ever appearance at a FIFA competition. For fan leader, Allan Ssemugabi, who works in the automobile industry, the team's qualification to the tournament was a historic moment for football fans.

“This is a momentous occasion in our football history. Fans are super excited, and many will be travelling to Qatar to support our young players. It's a dream for us to be able to watch our team play at a global stage. I am excited to unite with fans from around the world to celebrate our common passion for football. I am certain that fans will enjoy all that Qatar has to offer, especially its compact nature, making it easy to travel between various cultural sites using public transport.”

Indonesia will be making their second appearance at the competition after hosting the competition in 2023. Fan leader Vidi Viciyandrie, who works in the oil and gas industry, is an avid supporter of Indonesian football.

“Football is the number one sport back home; we are crazy about the game. Indonesian fans take immense pride in supporting our national teams, no matter what the result is. Our young Garudas have our full support. This will be a wonderful tournament for all of us. The world has seen how Qatar can successfully organise football tournaments, and the U-17 World Cup will be another spectacular event for football fans.”

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will host eight matches a day during the group stage. Fans will also be able to enjoy several cultural activations in a vibrant fan zone. The venue is connected seamlessly by public transport and will offer a barrier-free experience to disabled fans.