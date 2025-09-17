Man Utd Post Sixth Straight Annual Loss Despite Record Revenues
London: Manchester United on Wednesday reported an annual net loss for the sixth consecutive year despite record revenues of £666.5 million ($910 million).
The Red Devils were without Champions League football in 2024/25 and stumbled home 15th in the Premier League -- their lowest top-flight finish in 51 years.
Ruben Amorim's men reached the final of the Europa League but lost to Tottenham in Bilbao.
Revenue marginally increased by 0.7 per cent to £666.5 million in the year ending June 30, 2025 while the operating loss fell significantly from £69.3 million to £18.4 million compared with the previous 12 months.
Overall losses dropped significantly from £113.2 million to £33 million after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe oversaw wide-ranging, and often unpopular, cost-cutting measures, including widespread job cuts.
Chief executive Omar Berrada said in a statement on Wednesday United were beginning to feel the benefits of their cost-saving measures, adding the club were building for the "long term".
"On the field, we are pleased with the additions we have made to our men's and women's first-team squads over the summer, as we build for the long-term," he said.
"Off the field, we are emerging from a period of structural and leadership change with a refreshed, streamlined organisation equipped to deliver on our sporting and commercial objectives.
"To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United."
The start of a five-year shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon fulled record commercial revenues of £333.3 million while the club achieved record matchday revenues of £160.3 million.
United are expecting the next financial year to bring in revenue of £640 million to £660 million despite being without European football for the first time since 2014/15.
In January, Deloitte ranked United fourth in its annual Football Money League, behind Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, showing the robustness of the club's finances despite years of under-achievement.
The team have started the new season poorly, taking just four points from their first four matches in the Premier League, their worst to a league campaign since 1992/93.
Manager Amorim, whose team also crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby, is under huge pressure ahead of Saturday's home match against Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment