QSL Partners Shafallah Center To Support Individual Sports Skills Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility role and continuing to engage with all sections of the society and school students, Qatar Stars League (QSL) supported Individual Sports Skills Championship held at Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, an organization under the umbrella of Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

The event took place on Wednesday.

Representatives from QSL and Shafallah Center were present along with a number of club stars.

The event included a variety of recreational activities and attendees took commemorative photos. Gifts were distributed to children enrolled at the center and participants from a number of schools.