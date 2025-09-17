Globalcomix Brings DC Day-And-Date And Back Catalog To Digital Readers Available Now

30,000+ iconic DC comics are now available on GlobalComix.

- Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComixNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalComix today announced that DC's legendary day-and-date releases and back catalog – more than 30,000 individual issues, volumes, and collected editions spanning nearly 90 years – have started rolling out to fans worldwide, and can be purchased à la carte directly on the GlobalComix platform. DC's back catalog will continue to be updated over the coming weeks, and day-and-date releases will drop weekly moving forward.From the latest and greatest new releases to the first appearances of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, and groundbreaking modern classics like Crisis on Infinite Earths, Watchmen, and All-Star Superman, DC's historic library represents one of the most influential bodies of storytelling in popular culture. Readers everywhere can now discover – or rediscover – these iconic adventures in high-quality digital format.This expansion builds on the current lineup of DC titles already available to GlobalComix Gold members, who enjoy unlimited reading from a curated selection of comics across DC and DC Vertigo.Launch Celebration DiscountsTo mark the arrival of DC's full catalog, GlobalComix is offering special discounts on select titles from September 17 through September 30, 2025. Fans can expand their collections more affordably than ever before with these curated offerings:- Batman Day 2025 – More than 250 books featuring iconic superheroes and supervillains to celebrate DC's annual Batman Day tradition.- Summer of Superman – 150+ releases, from 1939's Superman #1 to All-Star Superman, one of the stories that inspired the acclaimed Superman film.- Eisner Awards 2025 – Over 50 celebrated DC hits past and present to honor this year's Eisner Award winners and nominees.A New Era for Digital Comics“This expanded collaboration gives fans unprecedented access to nearly a century of DC storytelling,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComix.“Whether you're a lifelong reader or just discovering comics, this collection represents the best of superhero and supervillain sagas, graphic literature, and everything in between.”Availability- Available Now: September 17, 2025- Platform: GlobalComix and GlobalComix mobile apps- Access: À la carte purchases for all users; exclusive discounts for GlobalComix Gold membersAbout DCDC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a leading digital publishing platform that empowers creators and publishers to distribute their work to a global audience. With a seamless reading experience, flexible monetization tools, and robust analytics, GlobalComix provides an all-in-one solution for professionals and fans alike. From indie gems to globally recognized titles, the platform brings together a diverse, international library of comics, graphic novels, manga, and toons – available for purchase, subscription through the GlobalComix Gold membership, or free reading. GlobalComix is on a mission to make comics accessible everywhere and elevate storytelling across borders and languages.To learn more, visit globalcomix.

