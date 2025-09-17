Parents Forum Offers Free Online Workshop For Better Family Communication
Parents Forum Logo
Learn Essential Skills for Challenging Conversations:“How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear"I am excited to be working with Parents Forum, as I see the potential it has to help parents give their children a stronger foundation for learning and life.” - Traci Cheatham, HGSE Education Policy Master's Degree CandidateCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parents Forum announces a free 30-minute online workshop on Saturday, September 20, at 10:00 AM, focused on helping parents and caregivers navigate challenging conversations with family members. The session, titled "How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear," will provide practical strategies based on emotional awareness for framing and presenting difficult messages within families.
As communication challenges continue to impact families across all backgrounds, Parents Forum offers evidence-based approaches that strengthen family bonds rather than strain them. The interactive workshop will teach participants how to approach sensitive topics with empathy, timing, and respect while maintaining healthy family relationships.
The online format makes this valuable training accessible to busy parents and caregivers regardless of location. Participants will learn concrete techniques for discussing everything from everyday conflicts to more serious family concerns, all while preserving trust and understanding. To register for this free workshop, interested parents and caregivers should email .... No special technical requirements are needed beyond internet access and basic video capability.
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment