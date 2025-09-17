Definitive Agreement To Implement A Joint Mine Plan Between Los Bronces And Andina Copper Mines
|Operating Assets
|Los Bronces Mine, El Soldado Mine, Chagres Smelter
|Shareholding Structure
|Anglo American plc (AA) 50.06%, Becrux 29.5% (Codelco 20%, Mitsui & Co. 9.5%), MC 20.44%
|Annual Production in 2024
|Approximately 220,000 tonnes
Project Overview:
|Location
|Metropolitan Region and Valparaiso Region, Chile
|Structure
|AA 50%, Codelco 50% The newly established company will be indirectly owned by AAS shareholders: Anglo American plc (25.03%), Becrux (14.75%, comprising Codelco at 10.0% and Mitsui & Co. at 4.75%), and MC (10.22%).
|Mining Method
|Open pit
|Start Year
|2030
|Average Annual Production Volume Increase for AAS
|120,000 tonnes on a 100% basis (MC equity share: 12,000 tonnes) compared to current standalone operations.
|Life of Mine
|Over 21 years
Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is an integrated trading and investment company that develops and operates businesses across multiple industries together with its global network. MC has eight business segments that span virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution.
Anglo American
Headquarters: 17 Charterhouse Street, London, EC1N 6RA, United Kingdom
Main Operations: Anglo American engages in mining operations across the globe, with a portfolio of world-class assets and undeveloped resources, including copper and premium quality iron ore.
Representative: Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive
Year of Establishment: 1917
Codelco
Headquarters: Alameda Libertador Bernardo O'Higgins 1449 Torre 2, piso 9, Santiago, Chile
Main Operations: Codelco is a Chilean state-owned company and one of the world's largest copper producers, engaged in mining and smelting operations.
Representative: Maximo Pacheco, Chairman
Year of Establishment: 1976
Inquiry Recipient
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Metals & Mining
