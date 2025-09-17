Definitive Agreement To Implement A Joint Mine Plan Between Los Bronces And Andina Copper Mines

TOKYO, September 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (“MC”) is pleased to announce that Anglo American Sur S.A. (“AAS”), in which MC holds a 20.4% stake, has entered into a definitive agreement with Codelco to implement a joint mine plan for their adjacent copper operations in Chile: Los Bronces and Andina. This agreement builds on the memorandum of understanding announced in February 2025.

Los Bronces and Andina have been trusted neighbors for decades. The implementation of a joint mine plan marks an important milestone that will further strengthen this partnership. This transaction is expected to generate a potential pre-tax value uplift of at least US$5 billion (100% basis), driven by the efficient development of the Los Bronces-Andina mining district and the optimization of existing processing capacity with minimal incremental capital investment. The joint mine plan is set to begin in 2030 and is projected to yield an additional 120,000 tonnes of copper production per year over a 21-year period (MC's equity share: 12,000 tonnes of copper per year).

A new operating company, jointly owned and controlled by AAS and Codelco, will be established to coordinate the execution of the joint plan. Copper production and the resulting economic benefits will be shared equally between AAS and Codelco.

As part of its corporate strategy, MC aims to expand its equity-based resource production and strengthen its competitive edge through its value-creation framework: Enhance, Reshape, and Create. This project serves as a key example of“Reshaping” existing operations through strategic new partnerships. Copper is projected to experience sustained long-term demand growth. At the same time, challenges such as declining ore grades are making new mine development increasingly complex, raising concerns about future supply stability. MC remains firmly committed to securing and maintaining a stable supply of copper resources, recognizing their essential role in decarbonization.

Los Bronces Copper Mine (Left) / Andina Copper Mine (Right)

AAS Overview: