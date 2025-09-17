Gold Forecast 17/09: Continues To Look Strong (Video)
- The gold market has shown itself to be rather bullish again in the early hours here on Tuesday. That being said, there is a big thing going on Wednesday, the federal reserve interest rate decision, which obviously will have a major influence on gold and where we go from there, as the influence on gold from those meeting is well known.
That being said, we are a little overdone and it's possible that we get a little bit of a pullback. But again, I think that it ends up being thought of as value more than anything else. The Federal Reserve could spook the markets and cause a run to the dollar somehow. Perhaps worried about the global economy, but any move like that would probably be longer term holders of gold raising liquidity in order to cover other positions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, if gold does dip initially, it should be short lived. After all, people will eventually come back to gold for its inherent safety. With all of that being said, I do think that in the end, gold goes higher; people go looking at the gold market for safety. And again, I don't see anything keeping us from getting to $3,800.Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment