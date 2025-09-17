Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Forecast 17/09: Continues To Look Strong (Video)

Gold Forecast 17/09: Continues To Look Strong (Video)


2025-09-17 02:21:48
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
  • The gold market has shown itself to be rather bullish again in the early hours here on Tuesday.
  • That being said, there is a big thing going on Wednesday, the federal reserve interest rate decision, which obviously will have a major influence on gold and where we go from there, as the influence on gold from those meeting is well known.

Short-term pullbacks, I think, at this point in time do end up being buying opportunities in the gold market. And quite frankly, if we do drop from here, I anticipate that there are a lot of people wanting to participate. The $3,600 level is an area that I think attracts attention, and most certainly the $3,500 level would. Based on the ascending triangle that we broke out of, the targeted move is for $3,800, and there's literally nothing on this chart that tells me we can't get there.

We Are a Bit Overdone at the Moment

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

That being said, we are a little overdone and it's possible that we get a little bit of a pullback. But again, I think that it ends up being thought of as value more than anything else. The Federal Reserve could spook the markets and cause a run to the dollar somehow. Perhaps worried about the global economy, but any move like that would probably be longer term holders of gold raising liquidity in order to cover other positions.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

So, if gold does dip initially, it should be short lived. After all, people will eventually come back to gold for its inherent safety. With all of that being said, I do think that in the end, gold goes higher; people go looking at the gold market for safety. And again, I don't see anything keeping us from getting to $3,800.

Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.

MENAFN17092025000131011023ID1110075743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search