Max. Equity Marketing: Strong Partnership For The European Capital Market // Maximilian Fischer And Manuel Taverne Join Forces, Combining Decades Of Experience And Forming A Strategic Partnership



EQS-Media / 17.09.2025 / 10:42 CET/CEST



Munich; September 17, 2025; max. Equity Marketing GmbH is proud to announce the formation of a forward-looking partnership between Maximilian Fischer and Manuel Taverne. Drawing on decades of hands-on experience in the European capital market, two renowned industry experts are embarking on a new journey together. Their combined strengths symbolize the quality and expertise that max. Equity Marketing now offers to its clients and partners.

A Partnership Built on Experience

At the heart of this partnership lies a broad spectrum of knowledge and deep practical expertise. Maximilian Fischer and Manuel Taverne are among the most distinguished figures in the German-speaking capital market.

Maximilian Fischer is the founder and Managing Director of max. Equity Marketing GmbH, a company specializing in investor relations and capital market advisory. With over 25 years of experience in supporting capital measures and IPOs, he is well-connected in the capital market and investor relations scene. His proven track record underlines the high quality and competence of his work, making him a sought-after advisor and partner.

Manuel Taverne brings a unique career in the capital market to the table. Over the past two decades, he has held leadership roles and significantly shaped the development of companies, strategies, and capital market transactions in Austria and Germany. His involvement in three consecutive IPOs and transaction volumes of around one billion euros have made him a respected voice in the industry.

The Vision: Setting New Standards in the Capital Market

This partnership is a strategic response to the growing challenges faced by small and mid-cap issuers across Europe. Fischer and Taverne are combining their expertise to develop innovative, tailor-made solutions for companies, investors, and market participants.

Maximilian Fischer states: "I'm proud to have found the right partner for our company, our vision, and our values - almost exactly 20 years after founding max. Equity Marketing GmbH. Together, with our complementary networks and deep pool of experience, we deliver solutions for any capital market-oriented company."

Manuel Taverne adds: "It's about building bridges - between companies and investors, between ideas and markets, between vision and execution. Our partnership is founded on mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to setting new benchmarks."

Core Competencies of max. Equity Marketing GmbH

The company positions itself as an innovative solution provider for all capital market-related matters. Its service portfolio includes strategic capital market advisory, corporate communications, investor relations strategies, and marketing.



Strategic Capital Market Advisory: Analysis and development of tailored concepts for IPOs, capital increases, and other capital market transactions.

Investor Relations: Creation and implementation of modern IR strategies, market positioning, organization of roadshows and investor conferences.

Corporate Communications: Consulting on communication, storytelling, and media relations in an increasingly digital environment.

Capital Market and Marketing Campaigns: Design and implementation of targeted campaigns to enhance visibility and reputation. Workshops & Coaching: Tailored training for management and IR teams to leverage current trends and meet regulatory requirements.

Industry Reactions to the Partnership

The industry has responded positively to the announcement of the partnership under the umbrella of max. Equity Marketing GmbH. Observers see the combination of Fischer's and Taverne's competencies as a valuable asset for the European financial landscape.

Markus Rieger, CEO of GoingPublic Media AG and long-time business partner, comments: "With Maximilian Fischer and Manuel Taverne, two experts with proven track records and powerful networks are joining forces - opening new doors to the capital market for many companies."

International Network, Regional Roots

Both partners have well-established networks in key financial hubs across Europe. At the same time, they are deeply rooted in their home regions and understand the needs of medium-sized enterprises just as well as the expectations of international corporations. This dual perspective is a key success factor in developing sustainable communication strategies.

Looking Ahead

With max. Equity Marketing, Fischer and Taverne aim to provide new momentum in the market: "Our mission is to prepare companies for the capital market of the future and to create long-lasting value," the two partners emphasize in unison.

About the Partners

Maximilian Fischer is the founder and Managing Director of max. Equity Marketing GmbH, based in Munich. Prior to founding the company, he served as Head of Investor Relations and Group Spokesperson for an SDAX-listed company until 2004. A trained banker, Fischer began his career in 1994 at the audit and tax advisory firm Price Waterhouse after completing his studies in economics. From 1997 to 2001, he worked in the finance division of Siemens AG, most recently as part of the Investor Relations team, where he served as the U.S. investor contact during the NYSE listing. Fischer is also the author of numerous professional articles on investor relations.

Manuel Taverne has over 20 years of experience in capital market communications in Austria and Germany. Throughout his career, he has accompanied IPOs and successfully built the investor relations departments at three companies following their listings. He also served as a board member of the Cercle Investor Relations Austria (CIRA) until 2017. Taverne has received multiple awards for his work - including being a finalist for the“Rising Star” award from the European IR Magazine, a nominee for“Best Innovation in Shareholder Communications” at the IR Magazine Awards, winner of the European Shareholder Value Award, and recipient of several accolades for excellence in annual reporting.

Contact

For further information, press enquiries, or to arrange a meeting, Maximilian Fischer and Manuel Taverne are at your disposal.

max. Equity Marketing GmbH

Marienplatz 2

80331 Munich

Phone: +49 89 139 2889 0

Maximilian Fischer

e-Mail: ...

Manuel Taverne

e-mail: ...

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

