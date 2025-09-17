MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Figure raises over $1 billion in Series C funding at $39 billion valuation

September 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Humanoid robotics company Figure has secured more than $1 billion in committed capital through its latest Series C financing round, reaching a post-money valuation of $39 billion.

The company said the funding will accelerate its efforts“to bring general-purpose humanoid robots into real-world environments at scale.”

The round was led by Parkway Venture Capital and included significant participation from Brookfield Asset Management, Nvidia, Macquarie Capital, Intel Capital, Align Ventures, Tamarack Global, LG Technology Ventures, Salesforce, T-Mobile Ventures, and Qualcomm Ventures.

In a statement, Figure described the raise as“critical to unlocking the next stage of growth for humanoid robots, scaling out our AI platform Helix and BotQ manufacturing”.

The company adds:“Support from new partners, alongside the continued backing of our existing investors, reflects both Figure's position as the market leader and a shared belief in a future where this technology becomes a natural part of daily life.”

According to Figure, the new capital will support momentum across three core areas:



Scaling humanoid robots into homes and commercial operations. Figure said it is expanding production manufacturing at BotQ and increasing real-world deployments, with robots aimed at assisting in both household and commercial workforce tasks.

Building next-generation GPU infrastructure. The company plans to accelerate training and simulation for Helix, its AI system for embodied intelligence. This infrastructure will support Helix's models for perception, reasoning, and control. Launching advanced data collection efforts. These include human video and multimodal sensory inputs, which Figure said will help robots better understand and operate in complex, dynamic environments.“These real-world datasets are essential to scaling Helix's capabilities,” the company noted.