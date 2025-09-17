Amazon Bestseller 'Speak Up, Stay Safe Protecting Your Body & Boundaries' Sexual Abuse Prevention Guide For Jewish Teens

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Naomi CamerinoPALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking new guide addressing sexual abuse prevention in Jewish communities has already achieved Amazon bestseller status, providing families with a long-needed resource for protecting their teens. "Speak Up, Stay Safe: Protecting Your Body and Boundaries - A Guide for Jewish Teens" by Naomi Camerino offers practical, culturally-sensitive guidance written specifically for young people in Jewish communities.Author Naomi Camerino, a sexual abuse survivor who dedicated her career to teaching and protecting young people, wrote the book she wished had existed during her own difficult experience as a pre-teen, "You are incredible and I believe in you," Camerino tells readers, bringing both personal understanding and professional expertise to this critical topic.The guide addresses unique challenges Jewish teens face when reporting abuse, including community pressures, concerns about family reputation, and misuse of religious concepts to silence victims. Written in simple, accessible language appropriate for pre-teen and teen reading levels, the guide provides safety strategies for synagogues, schools, camps, and family gatherings."This book fills a critical gap in our community," said Camerino. "Jewish families have needed culturally relevant resources that address the specific barriers our young people face when seeking help."Each chapter begins with short highly relatable stories, making difficult concepts accessible to young readers. The guide includes safety checklists, emergency resources, and guidance for situations where trusted adults fail to respond appropriately.Camerino's message is clear: speaking up is always the right choice, and every child deserves to be safe, believed, supported, and know they are important. The guide empowers pre-teen and teens to trust their instincts and seek help, regardless of community pressures.Her number one hope is this unique guide be found easily in synagogue and school libraries."Speak Up, Stay Safe" is available on Amazon and serves families across all levels of Jewish observance.About the AuthorNaomi Camerino is a sexual abuse survivor who made a career of teaching young people and has stopped several abusers in their tracks. She can be reached at ... and is always there to listen.

