Education Above All Foundation And HEC Paris Sign Collaboration Agreement To Advance Educational Opportunities And Research

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, and HEC Paris, Doha have signed a collaboration agreement. This partnership marks a strategic step forward in strengthening cooperation in higher education and research, and it will expand educational opportunities for students, scholars, researchers and professionals, including those from conflict-affected regions.

In a signing ceremony held at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre), Mohammed Al-Kubaisi, Acting CEO of EAA Foundation, and Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, signed the agreement. The event was also attended by senior representatives from both EAA and HEC Paris, Doha.

Under the agreement, EAA and HEC Paris will collaborate across multiple areas to promote academic excellence and innovation. This includes facilitating the exchange of professors, scholars, students, and researchers between the institutions to foster cross-cultural academic engagement and knowledge sharing. Both parties will also jointly pursue research projects on topics of mutual interest, ranging from business case studies to fundamental research, leveraging their combined expertise to generate new insights.

Additionally, the partnership will explore the co-development of continuing professional education courses, executive development programmes, and other educational initiatives. By pooling resources and expertise, the two institutions aim to broaden professional learning opportunities and address emerging skills needs in various sectors. The collaboration is designed to be dynamic and forward-looking, allowing EAA and HEC Paris to consider additional joint initiatives in the future as mutually agreed.

One of the central pillars of this collaboration is a commitment to expanding access to quality education for underserved communities. The agreement outlines plans to provide new scholarship opportunities for talented students from conflict-affected areas to study at HEC Paris.

Through EAA's global network and in coordination with the HEC Foundation, these scholarships will enable selected individuals to enrol in HEC Paris's programs either at its Doha campus or in France. For example, students currently supported by EAA and residing at the Al Thumama housing complex in Doha will have the chance to attend HEC Paris courses offered in Qatar, while others may pursue HEC's Master's in Management (MiM) programme in France under this scheme. By empowering exceptional students from marginalised backgrounds with world-class education, EAA and HEC Paris aim to nurture the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

Commenting on the agreement, Talal Al Hathal, Director of EAA Foundation's Al Fakhoora Programme, said:“Our mission at EAA is to ensure that no aspiring learner is left behind, regardless of their circumstances. This partnership with HEC Paris allows us to combine our strengths and expertise to break down barriers to education and create life-changing opportunities for youth. We are delighted to collaborate with one of the world's leading academic institutions, as it will not only enhance knowledge exchange and research but also provide hope and pathways for students from conflict-affected communities to realise their full potential.”

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, said:“This collaboration with the Education Above All Foundation reflects our shared belief that education is one of the most powerful forces for human progress. By combining HEC Paris's academic excellence and research capabilities with EAA's global reach, we will generate new knowledge, design innovative solutions, and equip talented students, including those from conflict-affected regions, to become effective leaders. Together, we are not only expanding access to education but also shaping the ideas, insights and leadership that will define a more inclusive and sustainable future.”