Qatar Participates In 7Th Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Industry Ministries' Undersecretaries

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated on Wednesday in the seventh extraordinary meeting of the GCC Undersecretaries of Ministries of Industry Committee, held in the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by a delegation headed by HE Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi.



The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Industry of the GCC countries, the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Council, and the Chairman of the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting.

A number of topics on the agenda were discussed during the meeting, including the vision for defining the Gulf national product and taking appropriate decisions regarding them

