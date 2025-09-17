EC Cancels Uranus Wedding Hall Contracts

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Economic Commission has decided to terminate the existing contracts of the Uranus Wedding Hall and its parking area, allocating the site for markets of precious and semi-precious stones.

According to a statement from the office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and chair of the Economic Commission, the decision was made to cancel the current contracts for the Uranus Wedding Hall and its adjacent parking area and repurpose the site for commercial use in the gemstone sector.

The statement also noted that the Khalij Wedding Hall and Mumtaz Mahal Wedding Hall must operate in compliance with Kabul Municipality's regulations once their current contracts expire.

Additionally, Nazif Market, the fuel station at the Alawuddin intersection, and Zahir Shah Market have been opened for public bidding, and rental income is now being collected from new tenants.

The statement emphasized that the decision has been formally approved by the leader of the Islamic Emirate.

sa/ma