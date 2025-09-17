EC Cancels Uranus Wedding Hall Contracts
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Economic Commission has decided to terminate the existing contracts of the Uranus Wedding Hall and its parking area, allocating the site for markets of precious and semi-precious stones.
According to a statement from the office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and chair of the Economic Commission, the decision was made to cancel the current contracts for the Uranus Wedding Hall and its adjacent parking area and repurpose the site for commercial use in the gemstone sector.
The statement also noted that the Khalij Wedding Hall and Mumtaz Mahal Wedding Hall must operate in compliance with Kabul Municipality's regulations once their current contracts expire.
Additionally, Nazif Market, the fuel station at the Alawuddin intersection, and Zahir Shah Market have been opened for public bidding, and rental income is now being collected from new tenants.
The statement emphasized that the decision has been formally approved by the leader of the Islamic Emirate.
sa/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment