Qatar Condemns Israeli Ground Assault On Gaza

KABUL (Pajhwok): Qatar has condemned Israel's ground offensive aimed at seizing the Gaza Strip, describing it as a continuation of genocidal war against the Palestinian people and a violation of international law.

Doha said Israel was pursuing systematic plans to undermine prospects for peace in the region.

According to reports, Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza since Tuesday have killed 106 Palestinians and injured 367 others.

In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Gulf state“condemns in the strongest terms the large-scale ground offensive launched by the Israeli occupation to seize control of Gaza.”

It said the move constituted an extension of the genocidal war against the Palestinian people and a flagrant breach of international law.

The ministry warned that Israel's systematic policies sought to weaken peace prospects, posing a threat to both regional and international security.

“These include its brutal genocidal war on Gaza, as well as settlement expansion, colonial and racist practices based on arrogance, aggression and treachery. This situation requires firm international solidarity to compel Israel to comply with international resolutions,” the statement added.

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's firm and longstanding position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

It stressed that Doha's stance was based on international resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement came as an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders, held in Doha on Monday (15 September), demanded an end to“Israeli aggression” and called for legal and effective measures against it - including sanctions and the severing of diplomatic and economic ties. The summit emphasised that lasting peace could only be achieved through an end to occupation and the fulfillment of Palestinian rights.

