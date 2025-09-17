With Residents' Support, Ghazni Clinic Gets Building

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A building for a health center is being constructed in southern Ghazni province, with local residents contributing 11 million afghanis to the project.

Maulvi Noorullah Saeed, the Qarabagh district chief, said at a gathering that doctors of the Janglak clinic had been providing healthcare services to local residents in a simple residential house with only basic facilities.

He explained with the construction of the new building, thousands of people would benefit from improved healthcare services.

Ustad Munir Gulistani, head of the project, told Pajhwok Afghan News the purpose of building the health center was to meet the medical needs of the local people, and all the costs were being covered by residents themselves.

He said the health center would be constructed in a standard and solid way on a land measuring 1,800 square meters, consisting of two floors with all necessary facilities.

According to him, most of the small and large villages in the area will benefit from this clinic, and in total, around 27,000 people will have access to its services.

Ghulam Sanai a tribal elder said residents had long faced serious problems regarding healthcare services.

Alongside the construction of this state-run clinic building, attention would also be paid to appointing more doctors and providing medical equipment, Sanai said.

hz/ma