2 Arrested In Taxi Driver Murder Case In Nangarhar
JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been arrested on the charge of killing a taxi driver in eastern Nangarhar province, police said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the police headquarters said a few days ago, the accused hijacked a vehicle in the Dosaraka area of Jalalabad city, then killed its driver and took the vehicle in the Behsud district.
It said the men had taken the car to Batikot district for sale and were arrested by security forces there.
The arrested suspects had confessed to their crimes and would be handed over to judicial organs, the report added
hz/ma
